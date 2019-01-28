A fan of Harry Styles appears to have had the pop star’s face tattooed onto their cheek.

A fan of Harry Styles appears to have had the pop star’s face tattooed onto their cheek.

Fan has Harry Styles’ face tattooed onto cheek ‘for his birthday’

Fellow singer Kelsy Karter, 24, posted a photo on Instagram of the former One Direction star’s image drawn, apparently permanently, onto her face, along with the initials “HS” in a heart.

New Zealand-born musician Karter had the ink drawn onto her by Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste, who wrote on Instagram he “can’t believe” she had it done.

Styles turns 25 on February 1 and it appears Karter got the tattoo to celebrate this.

A week before the pictures of the tattoo Karter tweeted: “Finally know what I’m getting Harry for his birthday….”

Finally know what I’m getting Harry for his birthday.... — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) January 18, 2019

Some who have since seen the tattoo didn’t appear to think it was the best gift option.

“A card would’ve sufficed,” wrote user @IcarusIwt

While others weren’t convinced the tattoo’s design was a very good likeness.

omgg it doesn’t even look like him tho pic.twitter.com/wV8YVB26Rw — hannah ◟̽◞̽ ifb (@stylinsonskiwi) January 27, 2019

Karter has let her feelings of admiration for Styles be known regularly in the past, saying she feels like “a female version” of him.

“What I love about him from a professional standpoint is that he was the poppiest of pop stars, and then he went off on his own and made a classic rock album,” she told magazine i-D in 2018.

“For someone like me who wants to live in that world who hasn’t been in a boy band, he has opened the door for me.

“I really want to work with him. Let’s work, Harry.

“Where you at? Mark my words: I’m getting a song on his album.”

Press Association