Monday 27 August 2018

Fan charged after rushing on stage at Beyonce and Jay-Z concert

The singers were said to be fine.

Beyonce and Jay-Z were performing in Atlanta at the time of the incident (Matt Rourke/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Police are pursuing more charges against a man who rushed on stage during a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police officer Lisa Bender told The Associated Press that 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell ran on stage, approached Jay-Z and made contact with him as the On the Run II concert was ending on Saturday night.

Police said Maxwell was quickly stopped by security people and back-up dancers with the rapper.

Beyonce’s spokeswoman Yvette Noel-Schure said the singer and Jay-Z are fine.

Ms Bender said Maxwell was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery.

He was treated for minor injuries, and Ms Bender said there were no other injuries.

