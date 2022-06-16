Extra Garth Brooks tickets for Croke Park concerts go on sale this morning

Extra tickets for Garth Brook's five-night run at Croke Park this September go on sale this morning.

It was announced during the week that the tickets would go on sale this Thursday morning.

Concert promoters revealed that the Dublin shows will be filmed, saying that now that plans around filming and camera positions in the stadium have been finalised, a limited number of hold tickets would also be released.

The country music singer is due to play five nights in Croke Park on 9 September 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17 of September.

The extra tickets will go on sale at 8am from ticketmaster.ie.