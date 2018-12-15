Entertainment Music

Saturday 15 December 2018

Ex-Pussycat Dolls bandmate tells Ashley Roberts to ‘crush it’ in Strictly final

Melody Thornton sang with Roberts in the pop group between 2003 and 2010.

Melody Thornton told Ashley Roberts to ‘crush it’ in the Strictly final (Ian West/PA)
By Alex Green, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Melody Thornton has wished Strictly Come Dancing finalist and ex-bandmate Ashley Roberts luck before the final.

The American pop star and dancer told 37-year-old Roberts, with whom she performed with between 2003 and 2010, to “crush it” in a motivational post.

She hailed the vocalist’s “tough and elegant” appearance, adding that she was grateful the British public had had a chance to see “what kind of material” Roberts was made of.

The 34-year-old wrote on Twitter: “I could say I am proud but I’m more grateful ppl have had a chance to see just what kind of material she is made of! Tough n elegant.

“You can try and unravel but it comes right back together again. Looking forward to watching you shine Ashley Roberts gonna crush it!!”

She also posted a video of Roberts and professional dancer Pasha Kovalev’s highlights from the BBC One show.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs at 6.30pm on BBC One.

