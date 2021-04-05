Eurovision hopeful Lesley Roy said she was “shocked” and a “little upset” last year when the Eurovision song contest was cancelled – but said she is “excited” to return again in 2021.

Ms Roy was due to represent Ireland with her song Story of my Life in the 2020 song contest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As upsetting and shocking as it was, I think everybody experienced some form of bad ending last year”, said the Irish singer.

The 2020 song contest was cancelled after the European Broadcasting Union decided not to continue with the live event.

But Lesley Roy said she is “excited this year to get back” with her new song Maps.

After 18 months of preparation, the 34-year-old said, “the weird length of build up to it has made me less nervous – As of right now I’m fairly confident in all the work that has been put into it”.

The Eurovision contestant added that Irish Eurovision fans can expect “something very different” this year.

“It seems like it’s fully going ahead – not with the full stadium audience, but even if we can get there without that I would be just delighted”, she said today on Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live.

The singer said, “there’s going to be about 3,500 people from the Netherlands that are going to be allowed to go if they are vaccinated.

“Other than that, the stadium will be empty and there will be a live performance from each country", she added.

Ms Roy will be allowed to bring “a small delegation of people” with her to Rotterdam, but no fans.

“Each country has to keep it to a very bare minimum”, said the singer.

41 countries will take part in the 65th Eurovision Song Contest.

The semi-final performance will be held on May 18th and the final will take place on May 22nd.

