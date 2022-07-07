Ex-Mumford and Sons guitarist: Boris Johnson should have gone a long time ago

Winston Marshall says Boris Johnson’s “incompetence” as well as a wide range of social problems meant the Prime Minister “should have gone a long time ago.”

The former Mumford and Sons lead guitarist branded Mr Johnson a “liar” and highlighted issues with public sector strikes, labour shortages and the NHS.

Marshall made the remarks during an appearance on the BBC’s Question Time, alongside political figures including Alistair Campbell and Conservative MP Dehenna Davison.

“This is a Prime Minister that is the only ever sitting Prime Minister to have a criminal charge,” he said.

“We’ve talked about how he’s a liar and all these other things, but what about his incompetence?

“This guy, inflation has gone… is now 9.1% (and) projected to get to 11%, pretty much the entire public sector is striking or preparing to strike.

“There’s labour shortages in agriculture and in air travel as well, as well as other industries… and I haven’t even talked about the NHS.

“This is the government that purports to be the safe hands for the economy, right?

“This is totally incompetency, and that alone is reason that he should have gone a long time ago.”

It comes following Mr Johnson’s dramatic resignation from the top job, in which he delivered a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.

The Tory leader says he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.