Ex-director of BBC Singers on proposed cuts: They are chasing ratings

The broadcaster said the plans form part of a new strategy for classical music which ‘prioritises quality, agility and impact’.

The Last Night of the Proms, conductor, Dalia Stasevska with a reduced orchestra of 65 instead of the usual 300 who performed live at the Royal Albert Hall but without an audience due to coronavirus restrictions and with the singers placed in the stalls to ensure social distancing (CHRIS CHRISTODOULOU/BBC/PA) Expand

By Ellie Iorizzo and Martina Bet, PA Reporters

The former director of the BBC Singers has criticised the corporation’s proposed cuts to classical music performing groups, claiming the broadcaster wants to “chase on the coat tails of Netflix or Amazon”.

Paul Hughes, who stepped down last summer after 23 years at the BBC, said he was “speechless” the corporation plans to scrap its in-house chamber choir, the BBC Singers, and reduce salaried orchestral posts across the BBC English Orchestras by around 20%.

