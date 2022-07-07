Everything you need to know about Westlife’s Aviva Stadium gigs this weekend

Over 150,000 fans will be making their way to the Aviva Stadium this weekend to see Ireland’s biggest boyband Westlife take to the stage.

It’s been three years since the band’s last tour and fans are excited to see them for the first time post-pandemic this Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the concerts.

How do I get to the Aviva Stadium?

There is no parking available on-site so promoters are encouraging gig-goers to use public transport.

Located in Ballsbridge, the easiest way to get to the Aviva Stadium is by Dart.

The nearest stop is Lansdowne Road and it is just a few steps away from the stadium.

There are also a number of bus routes that stop close to the stadium, including the 4 and 7.

It also isn’t too far from the city centre so for those that would prefer to walk, it’s about a 25-minute walk from St Stephens Green.

What time does it start?

Gates open for both days at 6pm.

Who are the supporting acts?

The first supporting act of the night is Dublin pop-star Soulé who will be followed by the naughties girl band Sugababes.

What are the stage times?

6.30pm- Soulé

7.30pm- Sugababes

Video of the Day

8.30pm- Westlife

What is the bag policy?

Bags must be no bigger than A4 and will be subject to a search. Those who do not need a bag checked will be fast-tracked.

Is it sold out?

At the time of writing this (Thursday) neither dates are sold out and tickets can still be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Tickets start at €69.50 and go up to €109.50, plus fees.

What is the weather going to be like?

Met Éireann has forecast a glorious weekend with temperatures possibly reaching 24C.

Friday will be bright in the afternoon with good sunny spells, with highest temperatures of 16C to 22C.

Saturday will be a largely dry and sunny day for Leinster with highest temperatures of 17C to 22C.