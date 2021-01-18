Everything you need to know about the Olivia Rodrigo love triangle rumours

Olivia Rodrigo has landed a number one in the UK Official Singles Chart with her record-breaking hit Drivers License as rumours swirl about her love life.

The 17-year-old actress and singer, who is the star of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, set the Spotify record for the most streams in a single day, but she has also hit headlines over claims of a love triangle.

A few days after the release of Drivers License, her High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett, 20, also released his song, titled Lie Lie Lie.

However, Bassett confirmed on Instagram that he wrote the song a while ago about an old friend who was talking behind his back.

In Rodrigo’s song, she sings about her heartbreak over a break-up and refers to a “blonde girl” who is “so much older than me”, and “everything I’m insecure about”.

Rumours have swirled online about a love triangle between Rodrigo, Bassett and actress Sabrina Carpenter, 21, best known for starring in the Disney series Girl Meets World.

Rodrigo and Bassett were first rumoured to be dating last year, and fans uncovered a video of the actress talking about how he took her driving for the first time, in a trip she said she will “always remember”.

They never confirmed they were a couple but Disney fans assumed they had split up in the summer after Rodrigo referred on TikTok to a “failed relationship”.

Bassett was photographed having lunch with Carpenter shortly afterwards.

TikTok, where Rodrigo has almost four million followers, has played a crucial role in the drama, with fans sharing their theories about the songs in viral videos.

One TikTok showing a fan explaining the drama has had more than 15 million views and four million likes.

