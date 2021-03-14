Everything you need to know about the Grammys 2021

The 63rd Grammy Awards are fast approaching and are expected to be as surprising and headline-grabbing as usual, despite taking place virtually for the first time due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Last year’s event, which saw the music world mourn the recent loss of basketball great Kobe Bryant, took place in January 2020 and so preceded the spread of coronavirus in the US.

Here is everything you need to know.

– When and where is it taking place?

It will take place on the night of Sunday March 14 at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles instead of its usual venue, the Staples Centre.

Originally scheduled for January 31, the date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Proceedings will begin at 5pm Pacific time which is 1am in the UK.

– Who is nominated?

Beyonce leads the way with nine nominations. The superstar already sports 24 wins at the event.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch each earned six nominations.

– Who is hosting?

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah will make his hosting debut.

The comedian last year competed for his first Grammy after being nominated for best comedy album with Son Of Patricia, but lost out to Dave Chappelle.

Alicia Keys was the most recent host, with past hosts including James Corden and LL Cool J.

– Who is performing?

The recording academy has said “artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all” and the line-up is appropriately star-studded.

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS, Cardi B and Billie Eilish are set to perform.

The line-up also includes Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Maren Morris, DaBaby, Haim and more.

– How will coronavirus change the show?

Aside from prompting organisers to postpone the ceremony, coronavirus has also meant the Grammys will take place without an audience in 2021.

The filmed event will feature multiple stages and is expected to highlight independent venues affected by the pandemic.

– How can you watch the Grammys?

CBS is airing the full ceremony in the US.

In the UK, fans can watch the red carpet coverage on Sky, Virgin Media, TalkTalkTV or Plusnet, but will not be able to tune in for the main event.

