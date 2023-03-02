| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Eurovision tickets for Liverpool to go on sale next week

The cost for the live and preview shows range from £30 to £380.

Eurovision tickets for nine live shows will go on sale next week (BBC/PA) Expand

Close

Eurovision tickets for nine live shows will go on sale next week (BBC/PA)

Eurovision tickets for nine live shows will go on sale next week (BBC/PA)

Eurovision tickets for nine live shows will go on sale next week (BBC/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Eurovision tickets for nine live shows will go on sale next week.

Fans hoping to see one of six previews and three televised shows at the Liverpool ACC will need to head to Ticketmaster’s website from noon on Tuesday.

Most Watched

Privacy