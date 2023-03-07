| -0.7°C Dublin

Eurovision tickets for Liverpool shows to go on sale

The costs for the live and preview shows range from £30 to £380.

Eurovision Song Contest branding on display at St George&rsquo;s Hall in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Eurovision Song Contest branding on display at St George’s Hall in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 live shows in Liverpool are set to go on sale at midday on Tuesday.

The international singing competition will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena later this year, culminating in the grand final on May 13.

