Eurovision tickets details to be announced on Thursday

Information on how to get tickets will be revealed at 8am on Eurovisioncast on BBC Sounds.

Eurovision Song Contest branding on display at St George&rsquo;s Hall in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Eurovision Song Contest branding on display at St George’s Hall in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

By Eleanor Barlow, PA

Eurovision fans will find out how to get their hands on tickets on Thursday, it has been announced.

Speaking at an event for stakeholders in the city on Wednesday, managing director of Eurovision Martin Green said all information on how to get tickets would be revealed on Eurovisioncast on BBC Sounds, released at 8am on Thursday.

