Eurovision semi-final review: What’s another year for Ireland without a place in the final?

Sheena McGinley

Sheena McGinley on another year of heartbreak as Ireland’s Lesley Roy’s Maps fails to find a place in the Eurovision final

What's Another Year?

We were the Euro Kids, Eurovision was all we did, we listened to those songs on the rayhay-dio... Indeed, that was once upon a time, 1996 to be exact. 25 years ago. Now we never seem to even qualify anymore. Still, you can't beat a bit of sparkle, G-strings, and erratic dancing of a dank perpetual-pandemic Tuesday.

