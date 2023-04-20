| 8.1°C Dublin

Eurovision host Julia Sanina to champion Ukrainian designs at song contest

The frontwoman of rock band The Hardkiss promised to bring fashion from her home country to this year’s final in Liverpool.

By Eleanor Barlow, PA

Eurovision Song Contest presenter Julia Sanina will be dressed head to toe in designs from her home country of Ukraine as she takes to the stage at this year’s final.

The frontwoman of rock band The Hardkiss promised to bring Ukrainian fashion to the contest, which is being hosted by Liverpool on behalf of the country as the Russian invasion continues.

