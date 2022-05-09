Eurovision gets political – and it’s not the first time

This year’s hot favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest is Ukraine.

Hip hop-folk ensemble Kalush Orchestra will perform Stefania – an appealing song that combines a traditional melody with modern rap rhythms.

However, when the band takes to the stage, it will be hard for millions of viewers not to think of the horrors that the people of Ukraine are currently suffering as a result of the Russian invasion.

This won’t be the first time that political tensions between Russia and Ukraine have spilled on to the Eurovision stage.

In 2014, Russia had recently annexed Crimea which, until then had been an integral part of Ukraine’s territory.

I attended that year’s Eurovision in Copenhagen, and when it was announced that the Russian entry, the Tolmachevy Sisters, had reached the final of the contest, the news was greeted with loud booing from the audience in the huge arena.

The following year, the Austrian host broadcaster introduced “anti-booing technology” so that audiences at home couldn’t hear any more noisy political protests.

Whatsapp Jamala, who won the 2016 Eurovision for Ukraine with her highly provocative song, 1944, about the Soviet treatment of Tartars under Joseph Stalin.

In 2016, Ukraine won the Eurovision with 1944, a song written and performed with some emotion by Jamala. She is a Tartar from Crimea and her winning song reminded viewers of Joseph Stalin’s policy of deporting Tartars to the frozen wastes of Siberia, and replacing Crimea’s native population with Russian settlers.

Not surprisingly, the Ukrainian entry was judged by the Russian media to be highly provocative, and a formal complaint was lodged with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The following year, when Ukraine hosted the Eurovision in Kyiv, the Russian entry, Julia Samoylova, was not allowed to compete in the grand final due to claims that she had entered Ukraine illegally through Crimea.

Whatsapp Alina Pash, who was replaced as Ukraine's Eurovision entry for this year's contest, after she performed in Crimea

In February, this year's original Ukrainian entry, Alina Pash, withdrew from the contest after it was claimed that she had also breached the restrictions imposed by the Ukrainian government, and had gone to Crimea illegally to perform there. A few days later, the Russian army invaded Ukraine in what Vladimir Putin still chooses to describe as a “special military operation”, but which the rest of the world knows is a war.

Pash soon issued a statement pledging her whole-hearted support for the Ukrainian resistance – but by then, she had already been replaced by Kalush Orchestra.

At that time, Oleg Psyuk, Kalush Orchestra's lead singer, was heavily involved in providing transport and medicine for Ukrainian refugees.

Another band member will not be appearing on stage in Turin next week because he is serving in Ukraine’s defence forces.

Psyuk has described this year’s contest as “the most important Eurovision ever for Ukraine”. He has urged everyone watching the final to do “everything they can to help the Ukrainian resistance”.

Whatsapp Oleh Psyuk of Kalush Orchestra knows how important performing at the Eurovision is for the people of Ukraine. Photo: Antonio Calanni/AP

In the past, some warring countries have been able to compete with each other in the Eurovision, but on this occasion, Russia has been banned from taking part. The EBU decided that, given the current circumstances, Russian participation would only bring the contest “into disrepute”.

The Eurovision has a special significance for those Eastern European countries that have emerged, like Ukraine, from half a century of political and social oppression by the former Soviet Union.

During those years, the Song Contest was one of the few TV entertainment shows from the West that Eastern Europeans were permitted to watch. The Eurovision offered a tantalising glimpse of what life in the West might be like, and it still retains much of that mystique and glamour.

I was on the EBU Eurovision Committee in the years that followed the fall of the Iron Curtain, and can well remember the passionate pleas for inclusion that were made by Eastern European delegates. That is part of the reason why participation in this year’s contest has both a real and a symbolic meaning for many Ukrainians.

Whatsapp Kalush Orchestra flying the flag for Ukraine on the "Turquoise Carpet" during the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy on Sunday. Photo: Reuters/Yara Nardi

All of this reminds me of the last occasion when the agony of Eastern Europe was seen on the stage of the Song Contest. In 1993, the grand final was held in Millstreet, Co Cork. There were three entries from the former Soviet bloc, and one of those was Bosnia-Herzegovina. At that time, a civil war was raging in Bosnia, and, when the Eurovision delegation tried to leave Sarajevo, their plane came under direct fire from Serbian snipers and artillery emplacements. As a result, the composer and conductor of the Bosnian song were left behind on the airport runway.

Bosnia-Herzegovina did not gain many points in Millstreet that night, but its delegation's participation was an achievement in itself. It may have been an unlikely setting, but the pain and defiance of a tortured country were on display for the rest of Europe to witness.

After all the songs had been performed, it came to the voting. A voice was heard over a crackling telephone line saying “Hello Millstreet, Sarajevo calling” – and the Irish audience erupted into spontaneous and wildly enthusiastic applause.

Almost 30 years have passed since then, but, whether or not Ukraine wins the 2022 contest, I expect a similar reaction to take place this week in Turin.