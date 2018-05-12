Eurovision Final Live Blog - Will Ireland win? All the action as it happens from Lisbon

Independent.ie

Ireland has made it to the final of Eurovision for the first time in five years and we're in with a real chance of bringing home the prize so don your sequins, grab your tricolour, and settle in for all the action as it happens from Lisbon, courtesy of Andrea Smith...

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/eurovision-final-live-blog-will-ireland-win-all-the-action-as-it-happens-from-lisbon-36897408.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36896301.ece/2dc3f/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_7de6c27a-1bd2-499e-83dc-fff63a734e91_1