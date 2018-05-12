Entertainment Music

Saturday 12 May 2018

Eurovision Final Live Blog - Will Ireland win? All the action as it happens from Lisbon

Ryan O’Shaughnessy from Ireland celebrates after securing a place in the Eurovision Song Contest final (Armando Franca/AP)
Ryan O’Shaughnessy from Ireland celebrates after securing a place in the Eurovision Song Contest final (Armando Franca/AP)
Andrea Smith

Andrea Smith

Ireland has made it to the final of Eurovision for the first time in five years and we're in with a real chance of bringing home the prize so don your sequins, grab your tricolour, and settle in for all the action as it happens from Lisbon, courtesy of Andrea Smith...

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment