Eurovision Final Live Blog - Will Ireland win? All the action as it happens from Lisbon
Ireland has made it to the final of Eurovision for the first time in five years and we're in with a real chance of bringing home the prize so don your sequins, grab your tricolour, and settle in for all the action as it happens from Lisbon, courtesy of Andrea Smith...
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'What China did by censoring our performance goes completely against what Eurovision stands for' - Ryan O’Shaughnessy
- 'My kids could be gay' - Ryan O'Shaughnessy on powerful Eurovision performance as Ireland surges with bookies