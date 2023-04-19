| 10.6°C Dublin

Eurovision 2023 so much more than a competition, say presenters

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon said holding the competition on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine gave it a ‘whole new meaning’.

Signage promoting the Eurovision Song Contest near the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Signage promoting the Eurovision Song Contest near the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

By Eleanor Barlow, PA

The presenters of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest have said it is “so much more than a competition” as Liverpool prepares to host the final.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, who is hosting along with actress Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina and presenter Graham Norton, said holding the competition on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine gave it a “whole new meaning”.

