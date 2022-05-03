Eurovision 2022: When is it on, where can I watch it and everything you need to know about Ireland

Brooke Scullion from Bellaghy rehearsed her song That's Rich for the first time at the PalaOlimpico in Turin

Excitement is building for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest which is due to get underway next week.

Brooke Scullion (23) will represent Ireland at this year’s contest in Turin, Italy. Scullion will perform Ireland's latest Eurovision entry That's Rich in the second semi-final of the competition on Thursday, May 12.

Here’s everything important to know about this year’s contest.

When does it start?

The first semi-final takes place on Tuesday, May 10, a second semi-final takes place on Thursday, May 12, and the grand final on Saturday, May 14.

Where can I watch it?

Each show will be broadcast in full on RTÉ Two with Marty Whelan providing commentary.

The final will be broadcast on the following Saturday, May 14, from 8pm on RTÉ One.

Graham Norton will also provide commentary for the contest on BBC Four.

The entire show in its original format will also be live-streamed on the Eurovision YouTube channel.

Where is the show taking place?

The Eurovision will take place in the city of Turin, Italy this year. The event itself will be held at the city's Pala Olimpico arena, which has a capacity of 18,500 spectators, and is expected to bring tens of thousands of Eurovision fans and visitors to the city during the week of the contest.

The capital of Piedmont will be the third Italian city to host the event after Naples (1965) and Rome (1991), thanks to Måneskin’s magnificent victory in Rotterdam the previous year.

Video of the Day

This will be the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Italy in 30 years.

When is Ireland competing?

Ireland will compete in the second semi-final alongside 19 other countries including Sweden, Poland, Finland and Malta.

A total of 40 countries will compete in the semi-finals, with ten acts from each semi-final going through to the main event.

As is now tradition, the Big Five (Germany, France, Spain, Italy and United Kingdom) automatically pre-qualify for the Grand Final on May 14, 2022.

Who is representing Ireland?

Derry native Brooke Scullion will represent Ireland at this year’s contest. The 23-year-old jetted off to Italy on Monday ahead of her performance on May 12.

Scullion’s song, That's Rich, was chosen on the Late Late Show back in February this year.

How long is each show?

Be sure to stock up on snacks, as each semi-final is expected to run for around three hours. Meanwhile, the final could go on for over four hours.