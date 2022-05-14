Ukraine have been crowned the winners of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, after a massive public vote.

In one of the tensest finals in a long time, the public vote swung it and Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra triumphed with their song “Stefania”.

The band made a direct appeal from the stage to “Help Mariupol”.

And in their victory speech, said they would be back on the frontline on Monday in the war since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

President Zelensky has congratulated Kalush Orchestra on their win for Ukraine.

"Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe," he wrote on Telegram.

"We will do our best to one day host the participants and guests of Eurovision in Ukrainian Mariupol. Free, peaceful, rebuilt," he added.

Expand Close Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine walk during the final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine walk during the final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Meanwhile, earlier in the show, lead singer of Maneskin advised Eurovision contestants “don’t get too close to the table”, referring to allegations that he was caught on camera taking drugs at the competition last year.

Video of the Day

The Italian rock band had “strongly refuted the allegations of drug use” that emerged on social media after Damiano David appeared to bend over a table in the contest’s green room while on camera.

Following Maneskin’s win last year, David denied that he used drugs and said he bent over because another band member had broken a glass at their feet.

The European Broadcasting Union later confirmed the frontman had returned a negative result in a drugs test since the event.

During the Eurovision song contest final 2022, the reigning champions took to the stage to perform their new single Supermodel.

Following their powerful performance, a limping David was asked to give this year’s contestants advice, to which he quipped: “Two things. Have fun and don’t get close to the table guys.”

Expand Close Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine perform during the final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine perform during the final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Maneskin took the top prize with Zitti e buoni scoring 524 points, ahead of French entry Voila by Barbara Pravi and Gjon’s Tears’ song Tout l’Univers which came third.

Singer-songwriter Mika also took to the stage performing an incredible medley of songs including Love Today, Grace Kelly, and Happy Ending surrounded by heart flags, a floating heart balloon while he danced on the piano.