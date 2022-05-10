Eurovision 2022: Irish entrant Brooke Scullion hoping for voter boost

Ireland’s Eurovision entrant Brooke Scullion is hoping support from voters in the North will give her an added boost to send her through to the grand final.

The singer (23), who is from Derry, said there’s a “good buzz” around her song That’s Rich ahead of her performance in Turin in the second semi-final this Thursday.

“People are excited this year and the North, essentially, can vote which means we’re in an even better position again so the song’s getting a lot of recognition. Also we’re in a healthy place where the UK can vote so providing that takes off, then we could actually get into the grand final for the first time in a long time. And hopefully it kick-starts us doing that in the future,” she said.

Read More

She said she’s confident that sending an entrant with a song that’s “completely different” may prove to be the key to Ireland getting through to the finals again, having failed to do so since 2013, when Ryan O’Shaughnessy made it to the final.

“The only pressure that I'm feeling is the pressure I’m putting myself under,” she said.

Expand Close Brooke Scullion who is representing Ireland in this year’s Eurovision competition / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brooke Scullion who is representing Ireland in this year’s Eurovision competition

“I think what’s different about this year is we’ve sent something completely different. We’ve always sent a ballad and maybe that just isn’t the right formula that we need after all.

“Maybe we need to send something completely different and new and fresh that catches people’s attention. I think this year, people are taking this quite seriously and (feel) threatened in a way that we might actually qualify.”

Video of the Day

However, she criticised the lack of radio play given to her song, which she co-wrote with Izzy Warner and Karl Zine.

“I would love more radio play. I think that would definitely help my chances. Radio is a really hard one to crack and I feel like Eurovision is going to make people more aware of who I am.

“It will definitely get radio play this week. But of course, it would have been better to get it previously. But it’s in the past now, all we can focus on is the campaign from here on in. I think it will be an excellent boost to get it played on the radio.”

She said she thinks it’s “very tough” to get radio play as an artist who’s not yet established.

Scullion, a previous contestant on The Voice UK, is promising an entertaining performance this Thursday, complete with a troupe of dancers and a pyrotechnic display.

“A lot of people have put a lot of work into this. Emer Walsh is a world-renowned choreographer and she’s been helping me learn how to dance and she’s done a great job,” she said.

“The support has been phenomenal and people are like, ‘Wow, Ireland did not come to play this year’. It’s a really, really tight performance and I'm so pleased with it.”