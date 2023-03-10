| 2.9°C Dublin

Close

Eric Clapton and Johnny Depp expected to perform at Jeff Beck tribute concerts

Pioneering guitarist Beck died in January at the age of 78.

Jeff Beck (Matt Salacuse/Warner Music Group/PA) Expand

Close

Jeff Beck (Matt Salacuse/Warner Music Group/PA)

Jeff Beck (Matt Salacuse/Warner Music Group/PA)

Jeff Beck (Matt Salacuse/Warner Music Group/PA)

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Eric Clapton, Johnny Depp and Sir Rod Stewart are among the stars expected to perform as part of two concerts paying tribute to Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall.

Pioneering and influential rock guitarist Beck died in January at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

Most Watched

Privacy