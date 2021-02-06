Engelbert Humperdinck’s wife dies after contracting Covid-19

Engelbert Humperdinck’s wife Patricia has died after contracting Covid-19.

The singer, 84, said she “slipped away” on Friday after suffering Alzheimer’s disease for more than a decade.

Humperdinck, who was at his home in Los Angeles, shared a photo of them together with his followers on Instagram

He wrote: “Our family is heartbroken over the loss of my darling wife. Last night, she slipped softly away, as if by Gods clockwork.

“The last rites were given just before our usual prayers at the 8pm hour, by our nephew, Father Paul. It was 4am for him.

“We were so grateful to have him gently lead Popea through this last chapter, with a familiar voice and such love.”

Humperdinck, born Arnold George Dorsey, said his wife was surrounded by three of their four children when she died, with their fourth on video call.

He thanked those who “reached out in what we now know were her final days, and sent energy, love and words of deep connection to a loving God”.

He added that her “battle with Alzheimers was brave from the very beginning” and that “she never resisted as we tried to leave no stone unturned”.

The couple married in 1964 and have in recent years spent their time between the UK and US.

Expand Close Engelbert Humperdinck said his family was heartbroken (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Engelbert Humperdinck said his family was heartbroken (Ian West/PA)

Humperdinck had previously asked his fans to pray for their family after disclosing last month that Covid-19 had “found a way into our home”.

His agent later said he had tested positive but was asymptomatic.

Humperdinck topped the UK singles chart with his hits Release Me and The Last Waltz in the 1960s.

He also represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012 with the song Love Will Set You Free, finishing second last.

A number of famous faces, including TV presenter Sharon Osbourne and actors Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Bryan Cranston have previously shared their experiences of contracting coronavirus.

PA Media