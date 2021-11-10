Engelbert Humperdinck cancels UK tour over health concerns

Engelbert Humperdinck has cancelled his entire UK tour after falling ill.

The singer, 85, said he had contracted a viral bronchial infection and was receiving treatment.

He was due to perform in 14 cities in November finishing at De Montfort Hall in Leicester, the city in which he was raised.

My Dear Fans,



I am so upset in having to relate to you that we have to cancel our UK tour. I have come down with a viral bronchial infection & am being treated for it now. This has never happened before and I so much wanted to see all of you in the 14 cities. — Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) November 10, 2021

He said in a statement: “I am so upset in having to relate to you that we have to cancel our UK tour.

“I have come down with a viral bronchial infection & am being treated for it now.

“This has never happened before and I so much wanted to see all of you in the 14 cities.

“We are going to reschedule the shows for early next year.

“Stay well and remember……I love you.”

In December, Humperdinck is due to perform two concerts in California, before visiting Florida in February and March 2022.

Born Arnold George Dorsey, he is known for his chart-topping love songs and striking stage name.

Over a career spanning seven decades, he has crooned his way around the world, attracting a devoted army of fans with ballads including Release Me and The Last Waltz.

Humperdinck’s wife Patricia died in February after contracting Covid-19.

She had been suffering Alzheimer’s disease for more than a decade.

He was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to music and dedicated the honour to her.