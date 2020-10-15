Empty seats, masked singers and Lizzo: Billboard Music Awards in pictures

Post Malone was the big winner at the Billboard Music Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Billboard Music Awards was the latest major entertainment industry ceremony to take place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show was originally set to take place in Las Vegas in April, but was shifted to Los Angeles in October as a result of the health crisis.

Celebrities performed and accepted awards in front of an empty Dolby Theatre, while some stars – including Billie Eilish – wore masks.

With no end in sight for the pandemic, fans might have to get used to the awards show new normal.

Here are some of the best pictures from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards:

Expand Close Golden girl: Kelly Clarkson was on hosting duties for the delayed 2020 Billboard Music Awards, making it three ceremonies in a row for the singer (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Expand Close It was not a Bad Guy behind the mask, but Billie Eilish, whose wins included top Billboard 200 album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Expand Close Lil Nas X was among the stars celebrating after being recognised for his global smash hit Old Town Road, which was one of 2019’s biggest songs (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Expand Close Lizzo won top song sales artist and stole the show in an eye-catching ‘vote’ dress before delivering a rousing acceptance speech (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Expand Close Puerto Rican singer Ivy Queen brought some vibrancy to the Dolby Theatre stage with a performance of Yo Perreo Sola (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Expand Close Row upon row of empty seats was the latest reminder of Hollywood’s new normal, with another awards show taking place without an in-person crowd (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Expand Close Post Malone took home nine awards on the night, including the biggest prize, top artist. He proudly posed with his golden trophies (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Expand Close En Vogue closed the ceremony with a performance of Free Your Mind, bringing down the curtain on another pandemic-era awards show (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) AP/PA Images / Facebook

PA Media