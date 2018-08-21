Emotional Ariana Grande wins Best Pop prize at MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande appeared emotional as she won the Best Pop prize at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Ariana Grande appeared emotional as she won the Best Pop prize at the MTV Video Music Awards.

No Tears Left To Cry was the American singer’s first single after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester in May last year.

Accepting the award for the song on stage at the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Monday, Grande, 25, thanked her family, fans and fiance Pete Davidson, who was seated in the audience.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande kissed as they arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York (Agostini/Invision/AP)

Grande won the award over Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Pink and Shawn Mendes.

The VMAs, which has gender neutral categories, was opened by rapper Cardi B who appeared on stage cradling an object wrapped in a towel.

The new mother, who led the way in nominations with 10, welcomed daughter Kulture in July, her first child with Migos rapper boyfriend Offset.

But fans anxious to get a first glimpse of the little girl were disappointed when she revealed she was carrying a Moonman, the statue awarded to VMA winners.

Cardi B opened the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cardi B, who debuted a new shorter hairstyle, then introduced Canadian singer Shawn Mendes on to the stage, who performed his hit single In My Blood.

The first prize of the night was Best Hip-Hop. It was won by Nicki Minaj for her song Chun-Li.

She beat out competition from Cardi B, the Carters, Drake, J Cole and Migos.

An emotional Minaj thanked Grande during her acceptance speech. The award for Song Of The Year went to Post Malone.

Press Association