Emma Bunton and Jade Jones ‘rekindled romance’ by recording song together

Emma Bunton and Jade Jones have said they feel like they have rekindled their romance by recording a song together for her new album.

The Spice Girls star and the former Damage singer, who recently denied reports they are getting married after 20 years together, have recorded a version of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s You’re All I Need To Get By.

They performed the song live together for the first time on Dermot O’Leary’s BBC Radio 2 show.

Sound checking for @radioleary on @BBCRadio2! 📻💕



Tune in from 9am and listen out for @JadeJonesDMG and I performing ‘You’re All I Need To Get By’ together live. 🥰🎤💕🎤#MyHappyPlace #YoureAllINeedToGetBy #BBCRadio2 pic.twitter.com/DsPg9yoRsR — Emma Bunton (@EmmaBunton) March 23, 2019

Bunton told O’Leary: “We loved being in the studio together, it was quite romantic after all these years. We got to spend time together in a studio without kids.

“It was quite a nice moment for us, but they did work their way into the studio.”

Jones said: “I’m glad it’s happened now. I was just saying, it’s nice just watching you do your thing and doing something together.

“We worked together when I was in Damage, but that was in a group situation. But now being a lot older… it was like rekindling our romance again.”

Bunton replied: “That’s so nice.”

Bunton – who will release her first solo album in 13 years, My Happy Place, in April – and Jones started dating in 1998 and they have two sons together.

They became engaged in 2011 but recently denied reports that they are planning to tie the knot.

“It gets speculated on at least twice a year but no! No plans!” Bunton told Metro earlier this month.

Bunton also performed her cover of Here Comes The Sun by the Beatles live on-air, having expressed her concerns that she would cry mid-performance.

She said: “My eldest was born to this song, so literally as he arrived into the world, this song was played and I genuinely don’t get through singing this song without crying, it’s so special.”

Bunton also talked about her forthcoming reunion tour with the Spice Girls, revealing they start rehearsals on April 11.

“We all said we can’t wait for that moment, those rehearsal moments are probably our favourite,” she said.

“We muck around a lot… we do get some work done! It’s fun.”

Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Melanie Brown will reunite as the Spice Girls for the tour, which kicks off in May in Ireland, although Victoria Beckham is not taking part.

Press Association