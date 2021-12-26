Elvis Presley at Christmas: Fur coats, drunken aunts and gifting his lovers poodles

‘Elvis Presley,” said the composer Leonard Bernstein in the 1960s, “is the greatest cultural force in the 20th century. He introduced the beat to everything and he changed everything – music, language...”

The King’s legacy has transmitted posthumously into the 21st century – and no doubt millions of fans across the world were delighted to find his new release under the tree yesterday morning…

Recorded in 1971 in Nashville, Elvis Back in Nashville is a four-CD box set of songs stripped of the syrupy arrangements and over-the-top orchestration that often coated his voice in schmaltz.

You can hear the breathy immediacy of his singing on ‘I’m Leavin’, ‘Help Me Make It Through the Night’ and ‘It’s Only Love’, as well as on his interpretation of Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right’.

This is a sequel to the Elvis in Nashville album released last year, which was recorded in 1970, and featured much simpler versions of ‘I’ve Lost You’, ‘Funny How Time Slips Away’, ‘How the Web Was Woven’ – and ‘Mary in the Morning’ without the strings and ridiculous Mexican trumpets that ruined the original.

Elvis Back in Nashville also has plenty of festive tracks. Hearing him sing ‘I’ll Be Home on Christmas Day’ (“If I had any sense at all/l I’d just be on my way”) is almost heart-breaking. This time of year echoes with the sadness of his music – and of his demise.

He loved the festive season. His first Christmas at Graceland – his mansion in Memphis, Tennessee – was in 1957. On December 20 that same year, he received his draft notice into the US Army. On St Stephen’s Day he was granted a deferment and the following March 24 he was sworn in as an army private.

The Christmas of 1958 was his first without his mother Gladys (who died on August 14). He spent it in the Hotel Villa Grunewald in Germany with his father Vernon. Colonel Tom Parker, his manager, sent Elvis a photo of himself dressed as Santa.

Christmas 1959 was 24-year-old Elvis’s first Christmas with his 14-year-old girlfriend, Priscilla Ann Beaulieu – the daughter of a US captain stationed in Germany. She gave her boyfriend a set of bongo drums. Behind her back, he had a Christmas present of a French poodle delivered to a girlfriend in Memphis, actress Anita Wood.

On March 2, 1960, Elvis’s 18-month tour of duty in Germany was over and he flew home. American publication LIFE magazine published a photo of Priscilla at the airport, waving goodbye. The caption read: ‘Girl he left behind.’

Once back in the USA, he was also back in the arms of Anita Wood. In December 1960, she found a letter from Priscilla about coming to America. When Wood confronted Elvis with the letter, he dismissed it, saying Priscilla was just a kid who had a crush on him in Germany. Wood wasn’t convinced.

“I did not understand,” she said, years later, “because I had seen pictures of Priscilla waving goodbye. She was waving goodbye like I was waving goodbye when he left Memphis.”

In 1962, with Elvis having made promises to marry her, the 17-year-old Priscilla left Germany and came to Memphis, where she was enrolled at Immaculate Conception High School. That year was her first Christmas at Graceland.

Elvis gave her a toy poodle called Honey, while she gave him a wooden box that played the song ‘Surrender’ when opened.

The following summer, he surrendered – not to Priscilla but to Swedish actress Ann-Margret, his co-star in Viva Las Vegas. They had an affair during the filming in Vegas, and Ann-Margret told the press that she and her leading man were in love. Priscilla, understandably, lost the plot.

Elvis denied everything. Yet when JFK was assassinated on November 22, he and Ann-Margret watched the news together, sitting hand in hand at his presidential suite at the Sahara Hotel in Vegas.

Under pressure from Colonel Tom Parker, who felt it was bad for his client’s image, Elvis broke off the affair and returned to Graceland to spend the 1963 festive season with Priscilla. They watched movies on the home projection system (possibly not Viva Las Vegas).

Come 1964, though, Priscilla was concerned that her boyfriend showed more interest in his buddies – aka the Memphis Mafia – than in her.

For Christmas 1965, Priscilla gave him a present of a slot-car racing set. Like a little boy, he was so excited that he suggested adding an extra room to Graceland in order to better enjoy his prezzie.

But the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was coming under pressure from Priscilla’s father to keep his promise to marry his daughter. Two weeks before Christmas in 1966, Elvis proposed. “It was a surprise,” she said.

They married on May 1, 1967, at the Las Vegas Aladdin Hotel. That year, their first Christmas as husband and wife, they hosted a party at Graceland on Christmas Eve. The grounds were decorated with a life-size Nativity scene. On February 1, 1968, daughter Lisa Marie was born. Elvis and Priscilla never had sex again.

On December 3, 1968, Elvis’s Comeback Special was shown on primetime TV across America. On Christmas Day, Elvis handed $200 gift certificates to each of his staff – and Vernon dressed up as Santa for his granddaughter.

At Christmas in 1969, Priscilla gave Elvis a velvet suit, he gave her a black fox coat (and, yes, Vernon dressed up as Santa). All seemed normal. Behind the scenes though, their fairytale marriage was anything but. Priscilla had grown tired with the boys-own club at Graceland and her husband’s constant affairs.

On December 21 of the following year, Elvis (carrying a gun, and wearing a purple velvet jumpsuit with a cape, a large gold belt buckle, and sunglasses) met President Nixon at the White House. He wanted a ‘federal agent at large’ badge so he could “fight drug crime”.

High on prescription drugs, he flew back to Memphis proud as punch, with presents from Nixon for Priscilla and Lisa Marie.

On Christmas Day 1970 he paid a visit to Memphis police headquarters to say hello to “the men and women who had to work on Christmas”. That evening, he and Priscilla saw Little Fauss and Big Halsy at the specially hired Memphian Theatre. She was more unhappy than ever. “My life was his,” she would later say.

Christmas 1971 was even more miserable. Priscilla flew in at the last minute from their other home in Los Angles with Lisa Marie, then flew home again on December 30. Elvis told everyone at a party on New Year’s Eve that his marriage was over, and that Priscilla had left him.

On February 23, 1972, Elvis and Priscilla separated; the divorce came through on August 15. Around that time, he met Miss Tennessee Linda Thompson, 15 years his junior.

That Christmas, he gave her a present of a mink coat with matching purse. He also got her to wear her Miss Tennessee banner and crown and walk down the stairs at Gracelands for the benefit of the Memphis Mafia.

On January 14, 1973, he performed in front of a TV audience of a billion people on Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite. That month, he discovered that Priscilla was sleeping with Mike Stone, his former karate instructor.

He asked one of his Memphis Mafioso Red West to arrange Stone’s murder. “He has no right to live,” Elvis said, though he later backed down. Elvis spent Christmas 1974 with Linda and Lisa Marie.

On Christmas Eve in 1975 he took Linda and some friends up on his private jet for a spin over Memphis. His Aunt Delta got drunk and caused a row. He spent Christmas Day with Linda and Lisa Marie. He was noticeably unwell, his weight had ballooned. The drugs didn’t help. The legend who sang ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Are You Lonesome Tonight?’was lost.

On Elvis’s 40th birthday, even one of his biggest fans, TV host Johnny Carson was making jokes on his show about him being “fat and 40”. By early November 1976, he and Thompson had broken up. (In 1981, she married Bruce Jenner who would later transition into Caitlyn Jenner.)

On November 19, Elvis met local beauty queen Ginger Alden, 20 years his junior. They spent Christmas together at Graceland. On January 26, 1977, he proposed to her. They planned to get married on Christmas Day that year. On August 1, the book he feared was published – Elvis: What Happened?, a bitter exposé by three ex-bodyguards who Vernon had fired.

On August 16, Ginger found him unconscious in his bathroom. He was later pronounced dead.

Elvis’s life was a metaphor for the American dream. The dirt-poor country boy born in a shotgun shack in Tupelo, Mississippi, who lived in a legendary mansion, met US presidents and went on to sell more than a billion records.

Elvis’s fall from grace mirrored the words of one of his most famous songs, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’: “I’ll be so lonely, I could die.”