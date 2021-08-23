Elton John really wanted to be a footballer, says Nothern Ireland legend Gerry Armstrong

He might be one of the most famous singers in the world, but Sir Elton John would have preferred to have been a footballer.

Gerry Armstrong played for Watford back in the 1980s, the team the singer owned, under the tutelage of future England manager Graham Taylor.

The Northern Ireland legend reminisced about the amazing preseason parties the Hornets team would enjoy at Elton’s Windsor mansion.

He said: “Elton John was a superstar, but he wanted to be a footballer. Everyone from the players to the ground staff were invited, including their families.

“He was the nicest guy. He just wanted to be one of the lads. The only person he was a bit afraid of was Graham Taylor.”

Read More

Gerry, who dazzled on the pitch at the 1982 World Cup was then approached by Spanish clubs and moved to Real Mallorca.

He told GetFootballNewsSpain.com: “I was really curious why a team from a slick passing country would want a British-style striker like me. When I signed, they told me that they were looking for someone with more of a physical presence who would put themselves about up front. I fit that profile, I suppose.”

Gerry prided himself on his conditioning, having played Gaelic football and hurling from an early age in his native Antrim. He only began playing football at the age of 16 after a suspension from a Gaelic match.

Gerry also made his international debut alongside another Northern Irish footballing legend George Best — and credits the tragic genius for giving him his career off the pitch too.

He explained: “Every kid on my street wanted to be George Best. I always thought he looked like a ballerina on the pitch, so to make my debut alongside him was something special.

“His problems off the pitch are well documented, but honestly he was the most unassuming guy, no ego whatsoever, the easiest company and really one of the nicest people I’ve met in my life.”

It wasn’t just on the pitch that George made an impact on Gerry, with the Man Utd star suggesting that his expertise would suit Sky’s early coverage of La Liga.

Gerry said: “George was working for Sky at the time and he put my name forward, given my expertise of Spanish football and my ability to speak the language. Over 20 years later, I was still there, so I guess I was doing something right.”

He also revealed he would often field late-night phone calls from another former Manchester United No 7.

He added: “David Beckham used to call me up, usually after midnight, to thank me for my analysis of Real Madrid games. I told him straight out that if he’d had a bad game I would have said so. There was no preferential treatment.

“It’s funny because George always said that Beckham wasn’t fit to lace his boots, but I thought David was a fantastic player for Real Madrid and Man United.”