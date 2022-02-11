| 7.6°C Dublin

Elton John congratulates gold-medal winning Olympian who skated to Rocket Man

Nathan Chen pulled off a dazzling performance in the men’s free skate in Beijing on Thursday which earned him the top spot on the podium.

Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men&rsquo;s free skate programme at the 2022 Winter Olympics (Natacha Pisarenko/AP) Expand

Close

Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men&rsquo;s free skate programme at the 2022 Winter Olympics (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men’s free skate programme at the 2022 Winter Olympics (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men’s free skate programme at the 2022 Winter Olympics (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sir Elton John has congratulated US Olympic skating champion Nathan Chen who performed his gold medal-winning routine to the strains of Rocket Man.

The 22 year-old pulled off a dazzling performance in the men’s free skate in Beijing on Thursday which earned him the top spot on the podium.

In a post on social media, Sir Elton praised the youngster and encouraged fans to watch him in a special music and sports crossover series called From The Top.

“Congratulations @nathanwchen for winning Gold skating to Rocket Man in the free skate finals in Beijing,” he said.

“Watch @nathanwchen and @HayleyKiyoko appear in the series I exec-produced called ‘From The Top’ for @Olympics & @rocketsportsuk.”

From the top introduces Olympians with musical artists both at the top of their game and examines the similarities of their paths to greatness.

Video of the Day

Most Watched

Privacy