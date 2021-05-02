Ellie Goulding welcomes the birth of her first child with husband Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding has welcomed the birth of her first child, her husband has confirmed.

Art dealer Caspar Jopling wrote on Instagram that both Goulding, 34, and her child are “happy and healthy” following the birth.

Goulding revealed she was pregnant in an interview with British Vogue in February.

On Sunday Jopling wrote on Instagram: “I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job.

“But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you x.”

He added he is “extremely grateful”.

Jopling did not confirm the baby’s gender.

Goulding and Jopling tied the knot in a glamorous wedding at York Minster in August 2019.

The chart-topper wore a traditional bespoke wedding gown with a veil and train designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi for Chloe, while Mr Jopling opted for a suit from Savile Row tailors Huntsman.

