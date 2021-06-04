Ellie Goulding shares first glimpse of baby Arthur in pregnancy video

Ellie Goulding has shared a glimpse of her baby son Arthur in a new video documenting her pregnancy.

The musician, 34, welcomed her first child with art dealer husband Caspar Jopling in April.

A birth announcement in The Times newspaper confirmed he is called Arthur Ever Winter Jopling and revealed he was born on April 29.

In a video, Goulding shares her journey through pregnancy, cradling her baby bump, working out in the gym, floating in a pool and watching television.

The video also shows the baby on a scan.

It opens with Jopling instructing Goulding to “rub your tummy” and when she does he tells her the bump is barely visible yet.

It later shows Goulding pushing baby Arthur in a pram and ends with a shot of her asleep in bed with the newborn lying on her chest.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: “dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year.

“Think it might be the greatest yet- shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs (Produced by @casparjopling ) Music by @tshamusic.”

Goulding and Jopling tied the knot in a glamorous wedding at York Minster in August 2019.