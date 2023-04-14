Ellie Goulding scores coveted double chart success with Higher Than Heaven

This marks her fourth number one album but it is the first time she has peaked on both charts at the same time.

Ellie Goulding poses with her Official Number 1 Album and Single Awards for Higher Than Heaven and Miracle respectively at Banquet Records, Kingston upon Thames (Andrew Timms/Official Charts Company/PA)

Ellie Goulding has secured double chart domination after her fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven and her song Miracle with Calvin Harris both topped the UK charts.

She first claimed the top spot in the album charts in 2010 with her debut album Lights – and continued her success with 2012’s release Halcyon.

Her third studio album, Delirium, came in at number three in 2015 and Brightest Blue also secured the number one spot in 2020.

This achievement places her alongside Adele as the British female solo artists with the most number one albums to their name, with four apiece.

Higher Than Heaven also ends the week as the biggest seller across independent record shops in the UK, topping the official record store chart.

Her trance-style track Miracle has also held on to the top spot for a second consecutive week.

Reflecting on the news, Goulding, 36, said: “Guys, I am so, so happy to be holding these two awards for number one album and number one single. I’m speechless. This has made me so happy.

“Thank you so much to everyone for supporting my album, buying it and streaming it, and for supporting Miracle.

“It’s such a lovely surprise. It’s been such a good day. Thank you so much, everybody.”

Martin Talbot, chief executive of Official Charts Company, added: “Congratulations to Ellie Goulding.

“It is a superb achievement to score a fourth Number 1 single and album, and reaching greater chart heights with a Number 1 Official Chart Double.”

Last month, Goulding announced an accompanying 12-date tour across the UK and Europe for her fifth studio album which will kick off in Dublin on October 16.

She will also perform in major cities including Glasgow, Manchester, London, Paris and Milan before concluding the run in Berlin on November 7.

Elsewhere in the albums chart, US rapper and singer NF has come in at number two with his sixth studio album Hope while The Weeknd’s greatest hits collection, The Highlights, has climbed one place to take the third spot.

Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent has rocketed up from number 17 to fourth place following the release of his new Netflix documentary.

Meanwhile, Midnights by Taylor Swift has also jumped one spot to number five as she continues to leave crowds starstruck as she tours around the US.