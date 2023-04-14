| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Ellie Goulding scores coveted double chart success with Higher Than Heaven

This marks her fourth number one album but it is the first time she has peaked on both charts at the same time.

Ellie Goulding poses with her Official Number 1 Album and Single Awards for Higher Than Heaven and Miracle respectively at Banquet Records, Kingston upon Thames (Andrew Timms/Official Charts Company/PA) Expand

Close

Ellie Goulding poses with her Official Number 1 Album and Single Awards for Higher Than Heaven and Miracle respectively at Banquet Records, Kingston upon Thames (Andrew Timms/Official Charts Company/PA)

Ellie Goulding poses with her Official Number 1 Album and Single Awards for Higher Than Heaven and Miracle respectively at Banquet Records, Kingston upon Thames (Andrew Timms/Official Charts Company/PA)

Ellie Goulding poses with her Official Number 1 Album and Single Awards for Higher Than Heaven and Miracle respectively at Banquet Records, Kingston upon Thames (Andrew Timms/Official Charts Company/PA)

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Ellie Goulding has secured double chart domination after her fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven and her song Miracle with Calvin Harris both topped the UK charts.

This marks her fourth number one album, but it is the first time she has peaked on both charts at the same time.

Most Watched

Privacy