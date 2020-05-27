Ellie Goulding reveals details of new album Brightest Blue

The release – set in two parts – will be Ellie Goulding’s fourth studio album (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ellie Goulding has explained the two parts of her upcoming album saying the first half symbolises “growing up and becoming a woman”.

She has announced details of her fourth studio album, titled Brightest Blue, due for release on July 17.

The album will include a number of recent releases and new songs, and has been set in two parts: Brighest Blue and EG.O.

In a release announcing the album details, she said the first part “reflects my vulnerability… it acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world, no matter how enlightened you are”.

She added: “The tracks also symbolise growing up and becoming a woman.”

Goulding, 33, said of the second part of the album: “I often find myself writing about my thoughts and emotions in a way that I know will be catchy and memorable.

“I will always seek to use my voice in ways that no one would ever expect and look to collaborate with the least likely, exciting and eclectic group of other artists.”

This album sees her working with Canadian musician Tobias Jesso Jr, British producer and songwriter Starsmith (real name Finlay Dow-Smith), singer/songwriter Jim Eliot and more.

Last week she released new song Power, which will feature on the album, along with a video that was shot in lockdown.

Brightest Blue is available for pre-order ahead of its release on July 17.

PA Media