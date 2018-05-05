Ellen wishes Adele happy birthday with nudge for new music

The Hello singer turned 30 on Saturday and received messages from her celebrity pals and fans.

In a reference to Adele’s theme of naming her albums by her age at the time they were recorded, DeGeneres wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday, @Adele. I can’t wait for your next album. I hope it’s not called 32.”

That would mean at least another two years wait for Adele’s fourth album with her third record, 25, being released in 2015.