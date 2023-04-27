Electric Picnic 2023: final chance to nab tickets through Tour De Picnic charity fundraiser

Those who missed out on tickets for Electric Picnic 2023 have one last chance to attend the festival this September.

Ireland’s largest music festival will return to Stradbally, Co Laois, from September 1-3.

Tour De Picnic is a charity fundraiser where participants must complete a 17km run or 80km cycle in order to win a weekend pass to the festival.

Participants are required to raise €450 for the Tour De Picnic charities to take part in this fundraising and fitness challenge.

There’s a student option available to raise €400, proof of student ID is required.

Funds raised by Tour De Picnickers will go towards three worthy charities this year including Jack and Jill, Children’s Health Foundation and Childline by ISPCC.

Departing from Tallaght Stadium on Friday, September 1, the cyclists will head for the Blessington Greenway to meander through some of Ireland’s biggest dairy farms and the picturesque village of Brannockstown.

They’ll then make their way along the Barrow Blueway before reaching Stradbally.

There will be some much-needed sustenance along the way too - the 80km cycle through some of Ireland’s best cycle ways will begin with a healthy breakfast party held at Tallaght Stadium to keep cyclists energised as they push those peddles towards the Picnic.

As for those lacing up their running shoes, their journey starts at Course town B&B and Country House, in Athy, Co Kildare. The 17km run covers farmland and Coillte forests.

There will be additional ‘fuel stops’ on the way to the Picnic where runners and cyclists can refuel with milkshakes, smoothies and other energy fuelling snacks along with water.

This year’s headliners include Billie Eilish, Niall Horan, Fred again.., Lewis Capaldi and The Killers.

Mimi Webb, Cian Ducrot, Nell Mescal, Sello, Tom Odell, and The Wolfe Tones are also among the acts set to perform across the sold-out festival weekend.

Festival Director Melvin Benn will be taking part in Tour de Picnic once again this year.

“It really is such a fantastic start to the festival weekend. A weekend of great music and entertainment awaits at the finish line – and it is one less car on the road too,” he said.

This year, The King of Chemo Iain Ward and Ireland and Leinster rugby star Dan Sheehan have urged fans of the festival to run or cycle to raise vital funds for three children’s charities and while doing so bag a ticket for the sold-out event.

Mr Ward, who cycled to Stradbally for the first two Tour de Picnics, said: “It’s all in aid of some great charities too so the journey really starts with the fundraising – so throw yourself into it, click the sign-up button, set up a fundraising profile and share it on social media so people can help support you and the challenge you’ve set yourself.”

“And don’t worry, the cycle and run is a one-way trip. Everyone gets a bus back, so don’t feel you need to behave yourself on the Sunday.”

Rugby player Dan Sheehan added: “I’m delighted to be involved in Tour de Picnic this year and I’d urge anyone who can to get involved, whether it’s running or cycling, it’s all a bit of fun and will really help raise vital funds for three great children’s charities.”

For further details, see: tourdepicnic.ie