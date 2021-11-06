Eight dead and several injured after crowd surge at Astroworld Festival in Texas

Travis Scott was performing on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and several others have been injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.

A compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred just after 9pm local time on Friday while rapper Travis Scott was performing, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters at a news conference.

@HoustonFire Chief Peña and Harris County leaders brief media in regards to MCI at Astroworld Festival. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/fisQXVT9Gp — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 6, 2021

“The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries,” the fire chief said.

“People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries.

Officials transported 17 people to the hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, Mr Pena said.

Many people were also treated at the scene at NRG Park, where a field hospital had been set up.

Approximately 50,000 people were in attendance at the festival, Mr Pena said.

If families have not heard from a loved one that attended this evenings Astroworld festival, a reunification center has been established at 8686 Kirby (Wyndam Hotel). A hotline has not been established at the moment @FireChiefofHFD @houstonpolice — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 6, 2021

The fire chief added that officials did not immediately know the causes of death for the eight people who died.

A medical examiner would investigate. The deceased had not been identified as of early Saturday.

Officials set up a reunification centre at a hotel for family members who had not been able to reach relatives in attendance at the festival.

Astroworld is a two-day music festival that was scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday in Houston. The event was sold out, according to the Astroworld website.

The event promoters had arranged for medical units to be on scene at the festival, however once the crowd surge began, those units were “quickly overwhelmed,” Mr Pena said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called for calm and urged people not to jump to conclusions as to what caused the surge.

“I think it’s very important that none of us speculate. Nobody has all the answers tonight,” Mr Finner said.

“We’re going to do an investigation and find out because it’s not fair to the producers, to anybody else involved, until we determine what happened, what caused the surge,” he said. “We don’t know, but we will find out.”