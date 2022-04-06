Ed Sheeran verdict is a win for songwriters everywhere

Ed Sheeran could be forgiven for sporting an extra-wide smile as he kicks off his world tour in Croke Park later this month.

As Sheeran counts down to a stadium trek that will also include dates in Cork and Limerick, it is in the knowledge that one of the biggest nightmares of his career is now at an end – and no, I’m not talking about the Galway Girl music video).

This week a court has ruled his 2017 hit Shape Of You did not plagiarise the 2015 single Oh Why by Sami Chorki and Ross O’Donoghue.

A judge came out against the allegation that Shape Of You – co-written with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid – lifted a “phrase” from Oh Why.

Sheeran took to Instagram to express his satisfaction and to frame the victory as a win for the wider music industry.

“Claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there is no basis for the claim, and it’s really damaging to the songwriting industry,” he said.

“There are only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music and coincidences are bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released a day on Spotify, that is 22 million songs a year, and there are only 12 notes that are available.”

Sheeran has an estimated worth of over €180m and in 2015 was reportedly earning £63,000 per gig. It’s hard to feel any great sympathy for whatever stress the court case brought. But he is nonetheless justified in arguing a pop industry constantly looking over its shoulder fearing a writ would be a cold and joyless place. And that the music that resulted would not be up to much.

He isn’t the first to have reached such a conclusion. After being sued by the writers of The Chiffons’ He’s So Fine, who claimed George Harrison had plagiarised them with his hit My Sweet Lord, he confessed he was never quite the same again as a songwriter.

“I thought, God, I don’t even want to touch the guitar or a piano in case I am touching somebody’s note,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sheeran’s warning on Instagram carries echoes of an earlier statement by super producer Pharrell Williams, co-writer of Robin Thicke’s infamous Blurred Lines.

That tune was all sorts of icky, with its creepy attitude towards consent. It was also the subject of a landmark legal action, in which the estate of Marvin Gaye asserted Thicke and Williams had stolen the “feel” of Gaye’s Give It Up from 1977.

“The verdict handicaps any creator out there who is making something that might be inspired by something else,” Pharrell later told the Financial Times. “This applies to fashion, music, design … anything. If we lose our freedom to be inspired, we’re going to look up one day and the entertainment industry as we know it will be frozen in litigation.”

Blurred Lines indeed sent a chill through the industry. “I shouldn’t be thinking about legal precedent when I am trying to write a chorus,” Evan Bogart, who had written for Beyoncé and Madonna, complained to the New York Times in the aftermath of the ruling.

Other artists have demonstrated a willingness to get ahead of the problem. Before the release of her single Look What You Made Me Do, for instance, Taylor Swift gave a songwriting credit to Right Said Fred because of similarities between the chorus to her track and their hit I’m Too Sexy.

In his statement, Sheeran said that the majority of songs are constructed from the same 12 notes and thus sonic coincidences are inevitable. The challenge artists and songwriters face is essentially – and as Beach Boy Brian Wilsoncommented – “that all the good songs have already been written”.

There is also the problem that everyone in the creative industries is drawing from everyone else. This isn’t just the case in music.

George RR Martin’s A Song of Fire And Ice novels – later filmed as Game of Thrones – were his response to Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings.

They weren’t a rip off of Tolkien. And yet he would not have written them had he not encountered Lord of the Rings as a young reader.

The equivalent logic was put forward by Kurt Cobain when explaining the inspiration for Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit. He was trying to “rip off the Pixies” he said, referring to the Boston cult band known for their loud-quiet-loud dynamic.

The thin line – or the blurred one as Robin Thicke might call it – is the one separating inspiration from plagiarism.

But even then some musicians are inclined to take the higher ground. Elvis Costello, for instance, declined to sue when fans pointed out parallels between the riff to his single Pump It Up and that on Olivia Rodrigo’s Brutal.

Tom Petty felt likewise about The Strokes and their song Last Night. He accepted there were similarities with his standard American Girl , but that was fine with him. “OK, good for you. It doesn't bother me,” he said.

This isn’t the first time he has faced legal action. In 2019 he settled a suit over his track Photograph, which was said to be similar to Matt Cardle’s Amazing.

But regardless of whether you’re a fan of Sheeran or you think he’s the worst thing to happen to pop music since U2 decided it was time to pack in their ironic phase, within the songwriting community the Shape Of You verdict will no doubt bring relief.

The best songwriters are like magpies, pinching ideas from all over. And though stealing material is of course indefensible – especially if you are a superstar with a galaxy of lawyers on speed dial – in this case, many will see Sheeran as having been on the side of the angels.