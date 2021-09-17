Ed Sheeran is to kickstart his 2022 stadium tour with dates in Cork, Limerick and Belfast next April and May.

The star announced his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’) this morning.

The tour will see Ed play shows across Ireland, the UK, Central Europe and Scandinavia, and will see him return to London’s Wembley Stadium for three nights in June/July.

Fans will also get to experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.

General sale for all territories commences on Saturday 25th September. Tickets will be available to purchase at www.edsheeran.com.

Ed’s upcoming ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ will see Ed return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’.

The 2017-2019 tour officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour, ever, by the time of its completion.

Ed’s highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released on 29th October through Asylum/Atlantic.

Later today, Sheeran is set to replace himself at No.1 in the UK’s Official Singles Chart following the release of his new single ‘Shivers’ – a track that Ed performed for the first time at last weekends’ MTV VMA’s.

It follows his colossal comeback track, ‘Bad Habits’, that has, so far, spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the same chart.

Moreover, as of last week, Ed has become the first British Solo Artist to claim 52 weeks – a full year – at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart, with only Elvis Presley and The Beatles achieving more overall weeks at the top.



