Ed Sheeran says he ‘wouldn’t be here’ without Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran has credited Jamal Edwards with helping to forge his professional career, saying in a tribute he “would not be here without him”.

Music entrepreneur Edwards gained fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Dave, Jessie J and Sheeran.

His manager told the PA news agency that Edwards died on Sunday morning, aged 31.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of the younger-looking pair, the Thinking Out Loud singer, 31, captioned it: “I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say.

“Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright.

“He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return.

“A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power.

“I would not be here without him, professionally and personally.

“There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on.”

Video of the Day

On Wednesday, singer and TV presenter Brenda Edwards shared a family photo of her and her son following his death.

The Loose Women star, 52, posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts for the first time since her son’s death to share two photos of her with him and her daughter Tanisha at a photoshoot, where they can be seen smiling and laughing with one another.

Friends and famous faces offered their support to the TV presenter in the comments, including her fellow Loose Women panellists Judi Love and Denise Welch, who both shared strings of heart emojis.

In a previous statement, which was read out on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday and shared on Loose Women’s Twitter account, Edwards said: “It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

“Myself, his sister Tanisha, and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.

After the devastating death of Jamal, our thoughts are with Brenda today. She’s sent us this message: pic.twitter.com/EZWH3b5tcX — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 21, 2022

“As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

“Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PhD.”

Edwards was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed up by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 was awarded an MBE for his services to music.

A host of figures from the British music industry and beyond have shared tributes to Edwards, including the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Sir Richard Branson and former prime minister David Cameron.

Rapper Dave and Jessie J also paid their tributes.

Music mogul Simon Cowell described Edwards as an “extraordinarily talented young man”.

He wrote in a tribute on Twitter: “I had the pleasure of meeting @jamaledwards.

“He was an extraordinarily talented young man, so ambitious, a real entrepreneur and had a natural gift for talent.

“I was so very sorry to hear about his passing. I’m sending my love to his family. Rest in peace, Jamal. Much love, Simon”.