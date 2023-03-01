| 6.6°C Dublin

Ed Sheeran reveals his wife was diagnosed with a tumour during pregnancy

The singer has announced his latest album.

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ed Sheeran has said he “spiralled through fear, depression and anxiety” last year after his wife was diagnosed with a tumour and his close friend Jamal Edwards died.

The chart-topping singer revealed how Cherry Seaborn, who he married in 2019, was told by doctors she had a tumour while pregnant with their second child.

