Ed Sheeran remembers Jamal Edwards on anniversary of death

Edwards’ mother Brenda also paid tribute to her late son.

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Ed Sheeran has said he has been listening to music Jamal Edwards loved as he remembered the DJ on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Music entrepreneur Edwards, who was made an MBE for his services to music in 2014, died on February 20 last year at the age of 31.

