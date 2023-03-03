| 4.8°C Dublin

Ed Sheeran: New album brought out a side of me I had put on mute for so long

The chart-topping singer thanked Aaron Dessner of The National for his collaboration on his upcoming album Subtract.

Ed Sheeran: New album brought out a side of me I had put on mute for so long (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ed Sheeran has thanked Aaron Dessner of The National for helping to “bring out a side of me I had put on mute for so long” while recording his upcoming album.

The pair were connected by US pop megastar Taylor Swift, following her collaboration with Dessner on her lockdown records Folklore and Evermore.

