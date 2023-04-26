Ed Sheeran leaves NYC court after day one of copyright trial

There is “smoking gun proof” Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud violates the copyright of Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On, jurors have been told at the start of a civil trial. Sheeran, 32, was called to testify in the civil trial by the heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer on the 1973 soul classic. The family has accused the English star of violating their copyright, claiming his 2014 hit bore “striking similarities” and “overt common elements” to the famed Gaye track.