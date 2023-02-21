| 9.4°C Dublin

Ed Sheeran launches Tingly Ted’s hot sauce

The brand, named after Sheeran’s childhood nickname, comes in two varieties – Tingly and Extra Tingly.

Ed Sheeran and his Tingly Ted&rsquo;s sauce. (Tingly Ted&rsquo;s/PA) Expand

By Josie Clarke, PA Consumer Affairs Correspondent

Ed Sheeran has launched a hot sauce range called Tingly Ted’s after making known his love of Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

The brand, named after Sheeran’s childhood nickname, comes in two varieties – Tingly and Extra Tingly, and is described as the perfect condiment for fries, nuggets, falafels, fried chicken or “any meal at all”.

