Ed Sheeran ‘didn’t want to live any more’ after string of personal traumas

The singer-songwriter said that as a father, he felt ‘really embarrassed’ by his seemingly ‘selfish’ thoughts.

Ed Sheeran (Aaron Chown/PA) Expand

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Ed Sheeran has said he felt he “didn’t want to live any more” after the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards and discovering his pregnant wife had been diagnosed with a tumour.

Music entrepreneur Edwards, who founded the music platform SBTV in 2006 which helped launch Sheeran’s career, died in February 2022 at the age of 31.

