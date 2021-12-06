Early Christmas for Sir Elton John as festive collaboration hits number one

Sir Elton John said that “Christmas has come early” after his highly anticipated festive collaboration with Ed Sheeran topped the UK charts.

The singer said the news that Merry Christmas had jumped to number one in the UK Big Top 40’s Official Singles chart was the perfect way to round off a “crazy year” and thanked fans for their support.

It is Sir Elton’s third chart topper this year and Sheeran’s fifth of 2021.

This has been a crazy year and having my third Big Top 40 number 1 single of 2021 with one of my most special friends is the perfect way to round it off! pic.twitter.com/8hfCBFrXeQ — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 5, 2021

UK profits from the single, which features sleigh bells, festive lyrics and a music video with a cast of famous friends, will go to Sheeran’s Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Sir Elton’s collaboration Cold Heart with Dua Lipa also sits at number two in the single’s chart, one place above Adele’s long reigning number one Easy On Me.

After being given the news he also joked that he would have to rearrange his numerous accolades.

It's Number 1! Here's the moment @dev_101 revealed that @eltonofficial & @edsheeran's 'Merry Christmas' is top of the UK's biggest chart show... 👏 pic.twitter.com/IerHwGdoRj — The Official Big Top 40 (@BigTop40) December 5, 2021

“They’re in the kitchen, the awards, so I’m going to have to move them around a bit,” he said.

“You know getting something like this is such a joy and such a thrill. I just can’t believe what’s happening this year, it’s amazing.”