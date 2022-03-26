Duran Duran star tips Billie Eilish Bond tune to win big at Oscars

Duran Duran star Nick Rhodes has tipped Billie Eilish to win at the 94th Academy Awards, saying of her nominated song: “It’s one of the best Bond themes I’ve heard in a long time.”

American singer-songwriter Eilish is nominated for best original song for No Time To Die, along with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

The 20-year-old will perform the theme track from the James Bond movie as part of the musical line-up at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

The sibling duo have already racked up multiple wins for the song and are also scheduled to perform the following week at the 64th annual Grammy awards.

Rhodes, 59, said: “Interesting dilemma for Oscar voters this year because the song No Time To Die came out in 2020 and has already won a Golden Globe and a Grammy.

“It’s one of the best Bond themes I’ve heard in a long time.

“It has everything a Bond song should have… but it’s older now and I wonder if that will have an affect on voting in any way.”

Rhodes started predicting the Academy winners 15 years ago for fun, alongside the content director of the Duran Duran website Katy Krassner.

Rhodes added that he would like to see The Power Of The Dog win best adapted screenplay, Kirsten Dunst to take home best supporting actress for the same film, and deaf actor Troy Kotsur to win best supporting actor for Coda.

He also praised all the women up for best actress, which he described as his “favourite category”.

Rhodes added: “Each of these actresses deserves to win.

“I didn’t like Spencer but thought Kristen Stewart was great in it.

“I loved Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos, it was my biggest ‘surprise movie’ of this year.

“Nicole was excellent playing Lucy, not the easiest character to play.

“Olivia Colman (nominated for The Lost Daughter) – what can you say about her? She’s super-good in everything, doesn’t seem there is much she cannot do.

“Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye – what a part to get!

“I think she will probably win for this, and I won’t be disappointed except Penelope (Cruz) … I’d love to see her win. Parallel Mothers thrilled me.”