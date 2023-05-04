Duran Duran at Dublin’s 3Arena: Everything you need to know

Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran. Pic: Getty Images — © Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Following last summer’s outdoor gig at St Anne’s Park, Duran Duran are back in Dublin, bringing their FUTURE PAST tour indoors to the 3Arena this Sunday, May 7.

Last year, the ‘80s new wave icons were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, as well as performing at London’s Hyde Park, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert and a headline tour across North America.

“2022 has been an extraordinary year for Duran Duran - mainly down to the incredible fans we have around the world,” singer Simon Le Bon said.

“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, still able to introduce the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers.

“We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 3Arena gig:

Are there any tickets left?

Yes, tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.ie, limited to nine per purchase.

When do doors open and when does the show start?

Doors open at 6.30pm and the show will begin at 8pm.

Can under-16s go?

Under-16s need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Standing is strictly over-14s.

What songs will Duran Duran perform?

Velvet Newton

Night Boat

The Wild Boys

Hungry Like the Wolf

INVISIBLE

The James Bond Theme

A View to a Kill

Notorious

GIVE IT ALL UP

Last Chance on the Stairway

Is There Something I Should Know?

Friends of Mine

Careless Memories

Ordinary World

ANNIVERSARY

Planet Earth

White Lines (Don't Don't Do It)

The Reflex

Girls on Film / Acceptable in the 80s

Encore:

Come Undone

Save a Prayer

Rio

How do I get to the 3Arena?

Traveling to 3Arena couldn’t be easier. Situated in the heart of Dublin’s docklands, it is very well served by public transport.

Irish Rail Dart or inter city services will bring you to Connolly or Heuston Station, from where you can hop on the Luas straight to the 3Arena.

There are extra trams on show nights to cater for the large numbers travelling to and from the venue. A full schedule and live information are available on www.luas.ie.

Dublin Bus offers a high frequency and accessible service from all over Dublin to within a 20-minute walk of the 3Arena. The 151 route runs every 10 minutes during rush hour and will leave you on Castleforbes Road, the closest stop to the venue, just a two-minute walk away. The last bus departs Castleforbes Road at 23.15pm Monday to Saturday.

For anyone driving, there is limited car parking available in The Point Village car park, but this car park is not run by 3Arena.

With large numbers gathering on show nights traffic congestion can delay your arrival and departure so it’s encouraged to use public transport where possible.